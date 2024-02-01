Roy Keane explains why he wasn't surprised by Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has explained why he wasn't surprised at Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Klopp took fans by surprise when he announced his decision on Friday, January 26. The German tactician, who joined the Merseysiders back in 2015, has become an icon for the Reds over the years.

Klopp has won seven trophies with Liverpool, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. However, he said that he is running out of energy due to the taxing task of handling a club of the Reds' size.

Keane has now shared his take on Klopp's decision, telling Sky Bet's Stick to Football podcast (via Liverpool Echo):

“I wasn’t shocked [at the Klopp news]. In football, with managers and the stresses and personalities of them, I just wasn’t that shocked, I don’t know what it was."

Keane hailed Klopp as a manager and as a person, saying:

"He’s been brilliant, talking about management he’s obviously got to win football matches but the way he comes across [is amazing]."

Remembering an incident from the start of Klopp's tenure as the Reds' manager, the United legend added:

"One of his first games, they drew at home to West Brom and he got all the players to [go over and celebrate with the fans] - he was obviously trying to build something and was getting some top players in. I’ve been really drawn towards his interviews, he’s a proper natural.”

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a 4-1 win against Chelsea at home in their latest league clash on Wednesday, January 31. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with 51 points from 22 matches and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, having played one game more.

Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley

After Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury during their FA Cup clash against Arsenal, Klopp decided to give 20-year-old Conor Bradley a run in the team. The youngster has been brilliant for the Reds in Alexander-Arnold's absence, scoring once and providing two assists against Chelsea.

In the wake of his brilliant display, Klopp lavished praise on Conor Bradley. He said (via Liverpool's website):

"Yeah, I know it for a while because in the left ear is Pep Lijnders and in the right ear is Vitor Matos. I remember Pep sat in my office and said, ‘I’d put both hands in fire for him!’ I loved him from the first day, I didn’t need a lot of convincing."

Throughout his career, Jurgen Klopp has been known for giving opportunities to young players and seems to have uncovered a gem for the Reds in the final six months of his tenure. It will be interesting to see who starts at right-back in Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal with Alexander-Arnold back from injury.