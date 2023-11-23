Roy Keane and Gary Neville make prediction for PL fixture between Arsenal and Brentford

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have made their predictions for Arsenal's Premier League clash at Brentford on Saturday (November 25).

The Gunners are third in the standings after 12 games, one point behind leaders Manchester City (28). It has been a good league campaign for Mikel Arteta's side, with their only defeat in the competition coming at Newcastle United before the international break.

However, they bounced back well from the setback, winning 3-1 at home to Brentford. Days earlier, they beat Sevilla 2-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League to take a giant step towards the knockouts with two games remaining.

Considering their rousing form across competitions, Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast (as per Football London) that the Gunners should prevail narrowly:

"Arsenal are winning that. 1-0 Arsenal."

Neville's former United teammate, Keane, concurred with the result but not the score, quipping:

"It’s not going to be 1-0 is it? 2-1 Arsenal."

The Gunners won this fixture 3-0 in the league last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they triumph again at the GTech Community Stadium.

The Bees are down in 11th in the league this campaign, having won only four of their 12 games, and are 11 points off the high-flying Gunners.

What happened the last time Arsenal visited Brentford in the Premier League?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal paid a league visit to Brentford as early as last season, winning convincingly - 3-0 - at the GTech Community Stadium.

The visitors went ahead through a William Saliba strike in the 17th minute before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead 11 minutes later. Fabio Vieira confirmed the win four minutes after the break as Arteta's side made a happy trip back to London.

The victory took the Gunners atop the Premier League. The game also saw Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal become the youngest player to appear in the competition, aged 15 years and 181 days.