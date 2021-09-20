Roy Keane makes his predictions for next week's North London Derby featuring Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur 

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane believes Arsenal are the favorites to win the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football London) after Tottenham's humiliating defeat at the hands of Chelsea, Roy Keane thinks Arsenal should be winning the Derby. He feels that way because Tottenham have put in some poor performances in the past few games.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder has warned Arsenal of the quality Spurs possess in attack. Keane said:

"Over the last week's performances Arsenal [favourites], Tottenham conceding eight in a week? You have to say Arsenal but Tottenham still have quality in their team. Son had a quiet game today, if Kane turns up today they’re capable of winning matches."

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have had contrasting starts to the Premier League campaign. Prior to the international break, Tottenham won all three of their fixtures which saw them sit at the top of the Premier League charts. Meanwhile, Arsenal suffered three straight defeats in the league which saw them rock bottom of the table.

However, since the international break, the form of both sides has been reversed. Arsenal have won both of their games by 1-0 while Spurs have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Arsenal seem to be finding their feet again under Mikel Arteta

Following a difficult start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal finally look like they are finding their feet under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have notched up two straight wins which has seen them leapfrog to 13th in the Premier League table.

A win for Arsenal in the North London Derby will bring them level on points with their rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, a defeat in that game could mount serious pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's hierarchy have backed Arteta in the transfer market this summer. The Gunners spent big to bring in the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White. The likes of Ramsdale and Odegaard have settled in nicely and have helped Arsenal regain their form after the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have struggled to get the best out of their talisman Harry Kane so far this season. The England skipper is yet to score in the Premier League and cut a frustrated figure during his side's 3-0 reverse against Chelsea, which are worrying signs for Spurs.

