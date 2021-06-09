Roy Keane names England star who could shine at Euro 2020

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has tipped Marcus Rashford to have a massive Euro 2020 with England alongside Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. Despite having average seasons, Roy Keane believes the pair will play a crucial role in England's Euro 2020 campaign.

In a conversation with fellow pundit Micah Richards on Sky, Roy Keane said both Sterling and Rashford have a point to prove to the England manager. The former Manchester United captain believes the duo should be brimming with confidence ahead of Euro 2020.

“Sometimes you look at players who have had a quiet spell; quiet because they’ve set such high standards. Rashford and Sterling, for example. But I think that is a good thing. You’re going into the tournament going: ‘these lads are ready to explode. Gareth definitely likes Rashford and Sterling,” said Roy Keane.

The retired midfielder suggested the pair should start England's first game against Croatia.

England have plenty of top talent to pick from for Euro 2020

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling were destined to be England's first-choice forwards in a front three alongside Harry Kane. However, with the emergence of Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Phil Foden, it will be tough for Rashford and Sterling to have a safe passage into England's starting XI.

Going into Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate has played Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish ahead of the Manchester pair. Despite Southgate trusting Grealish at the moment, Roy Keane believes Mason Mount and Phil Foden should start ahead of the Villa talisman. Keane said:

"Listen, I like Jack. But I think if Jack is playing, you have to be realistic. You'd have to leave out Mount or Foden."

Jack Grealish is in some excellent form. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With a huge pool of talent to choose from, England manager Gareth Southgate has a selection headache. The Three Lions play their first Euro 2020 game against World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

England are currently one of the favorites to win Euro 2020, behind world champions France, and have one of the most youthful and exciting squads at Euro 2020. If the Three Lions can play fearless football, they have the ability to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee