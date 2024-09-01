Roy Keane predicts where Manchester United will finish in the PL after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool

Roy Keane believes Manchester United will secure a top-four finish in the Premier League despite their 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, September 1. The Merseyside giants visited Old Trafford and put three past the Red Devils, taking all three points home with a clean sheet to boot.

Manchester United were unable to play through their midfield, as Liverpool were there to steal it and punish them. Luis Diaz scored two goals in the first half to cement their lead in fine style.

Both goals came from mistakes by Casemiro, who will rue his performance on the day. In the second half, Mohamed Salah sealed the result with a goal in the 56th minute, as Kobbie Mainoo lost the ball in midfield.

It was a shambolic performance from the Red Devils in defense, and their failure to be clinical in the final third did not help them either. Despite how poorly they played, and their current league standing of 14th, Roy Keane has predicted that they will be near the top of the table when the campaign ends.

Speaking after the game, he said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I still think United will get in the top-four."

Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United players will certainly be hoping that they can live up to these expectations. While the match against Liverpool ended shockingly, they can regroup during the international break and hopefully find answers to their struggles.

Roy Keane slams Manchester United after 3-0 loss to Liverpool

While Roy Keane believes Manchester United will secure top-four this season, despite getting just three points in three games, he was not pleased with their performance. The former United midfielder made it clear that it was a sub-par showing, as he called his former club's performance "shocking".

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane slammed the Red Devils (via Metro):

"It was far from an even game – Liverpool were very good, they looked sharp and look fitter. You can try to dress it up, but United were shocking. Every time Liverpool went forward they looked like they were going to score – not good."

"There’s been a lot of good PR for United about plans for the stadium, blah, blah, blah. Today I am really disappointed that United didn’t turn up. I am always surprised if the game is over after 60 minutes when you’re playing for Manchester United."

United had more possession (53%) and made 421 passes (83% accuracy) compared to Liverpool's 390 (84% accuracy). However, Manchester United were not clinical in front of goal, missing all three of their big chances. The Reds, on the other hand, had six big chances and scored three of them.

