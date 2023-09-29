Roy Keane predicts result and scoreline as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in Premier League

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has made his prediction for Arsenal's upcoming Premier League encounter against Bournemouth on Saturday, September 30. He has backed the Gunners to secure all three points against the Cherries.

The north London outfit are set to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and Keane claims that Mikel Arteta's side will win 3-1 against Andoni Iraola's men. When asked to give his prediction for the encounter, the former Manchester United midfielder said on The Overlap (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“I’ll go 3-1."

Arsenal have been in good form this season. They are currently fifth in the league standings, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, after securing four wins and two draws in their first six encounters this term.

However, Arteta's side have some gap to cover to catch up to Manchester City, who sit atop the Premier League table at the moment. Pep Guardiola's men have won all six of their league matches this season, sitting two points above second-placed Liverpool.

The Gunners will look to regain some traction this season and challenge Manchester City once again for the title and end their 20-year wait for Premier League triumph.

While Arsenal's 2022-23 season ended in disappointing fashion, with the Cityzens defending their crown, the north London outfit secured qualification for the Champions League this season for the first time in six years.

The Gunners returned to European football in emphatic fashion, securing a 4-0 victory over PSV in their group-stage encounter on September 21.

"I’m tempted to say" - Dimitar Berbatov makes interesting prediction for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

While Keane has backed the Gunners to come away with a victory from the Vitality Stadium, another former Manchester United star seems to believe otherwise. Dimitar Berbatov sees a potential win for Bournemouth as he believes the Cherries will be a tough match for the north London outfit.

The Bulgarian also cited Declan Rice's potential absence in the upcoming match as a reason behind his prediction. The England international had back issues and was subbed off in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

He was left out of the squad for their encounter against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup as a result, which they won 1-0. While giving his predictions for the upcoming Premier League fixtures, Berbatov told Metro:

"Bournemouth are winless so far this season, but I’m tempted to say they can pull it off against Arsenal, I think they will give them a tough game at least. Declan Rice may not be there, but Arsenal can still win. If they want to challenge City, they must stay focused. Prediction 1-2."