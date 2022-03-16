“All of a sudden it’s players getting into bad habits” – Roy Keane questions behavior issues among senior players at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has voiced his concerns over the current senior squad members' behavior at the club. The former Red Devils captain has questioned the behavior of their established squad members who should be setting an example for the younger players at the club.

The Red Devils exited the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night in another disappointing affair for the team. The frustrations of senior members of the squad such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were clear to see.

Keane has suggested that the bad habits of senior players are having a negative impact on the squad. He gave his opinion to Sky Sports following Manchester United's win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend (via Mirror Sport).

"It’s just not Ronaldo, if you’ve got senior players who aren’t the best pros on the planet, the young players at Man United will go ‘Is that how you behave?’ When you’ve got a manager who hasn’t got that power or control, it filters through and then all of a sudden it’s players getting into bad habits. You’ve got young players going ‘is this how you’re meant to behave?’ No it’s not how you’re supposed to behave."

Manchester United's seniors let the side down

The club faltered on Tuesday night

Despite boasting of one of the most experienced squads in the Premier League throughout the season, the Red Devils have lacked the grit and confidence that Manchester United teams of the past exuded.

Ronaldo's signing last summer was seen as an astute piece of business in bringing in a player who is synonymous with success. But the squad of players he is playing amongst have lacked leadership and at times, the former Real Madrid star has joined them in his performances that have lacked real fight.

It has been a season littered with player unrest and it has come through most of the senior squad members. Harry Maguire's appointment as captain has been lamented by many of the Old Trafford faithful.

With years of experience, Marcus Rashford's reported displeasure of his current situation doesn't befit the woeful performances he has put on.

Senior members such as Nemanja Matic, David de Gea, and Paul Pogba have rarely stepped up. Youth squad members such as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga have had to deal with a tumultuous period also.

The Red Devils have been lacking in confidence all season and their exit from the Champions League on Tuesday was a true example of that.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat