Roy Keane slams Manchester United superstar's 'disgraceful' body language in 7-0 Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes was blasted by Roy Keane for his disgraceful body language during the Red Devils' 7-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield. United had a nightmare game and the Reds were at the peak of their powers.

The likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored two each. Roberto Firmino added another after coming on as a late substitute.

Speaking after the match, Keane said on Sky Sports:

"Fernandes' body language today was disgraceful."

Fernandes had a poor performance against Liverpool as well. He made only one key pass and completed none of his four attempted crosses. He won only two out of his eight ground duels and lost possession of the ball 15 times.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to the defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United collapsed in the second half at Anfield. They let in six goals in the final 45 minutes. Speaking about his team's display in the second half, Erik ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"You can lose a game but not in the way we lose in the second half. In the first half, we played very decent. We created the better chances and then made an organisational mistake. The second half was unprofessional. It can’t happen and we have to talk about it. I do think we played decent in the first half but the second half was not us. Not our standards. We didn't play as a team."

When quizzed on whether he was angry with the team's performance, Ten Hag said:

"Yes, definitely, and surprised. I have seen, the last weeks and months, a team that is really in a winning attitude. In the second half, we did not have a winning attitude at all."

The loss against Liverpool marked Manchester United's worst-ever defeat in the Premier League. The Red Devils will return to action on March 9 as they take on Real Betis in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

