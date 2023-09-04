Roy Keane slams 'sloppy' Arsenal star for Manchester United display and pinpoints where Mikel Arteta's side must improve

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticized Kai Havertz for his lazy outing in Arsenal's recent 3-1 Premier League win over Erik ten Hag's team, also pointing out where the Gunners must improve soon.

Mikel Arteta's outfit registered a crucial home win over a lackluster Red Devils side on Sunday (September 3). They pulled off a spectacular comeback, involving two injury-time goals at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored the opener with a right-footed strike in the 27th minute. However, Martin Odegaard leveled things a minute later with a controlled finish. Declan Rice popped up with a key goal six minutes into the injury-time before Gabriel Jesus put the game to bed with a composed finish in the 101st minute.

During a post-match discussion on Sky Sports, Keane was asked to share his two cents on Manchester United's opener. He lambasted Havertz for his poor passing and urged Arsenal to be better at the back:

"They get a little break here when they clear it. Obviously poor play, sloppy, Havertz in midfield – then they're in trouble. You see Rashford once he gets at defenders facing their own goal, they're in huge, huge trouble. Arsenal have got to do better defensively, Marcus is always going to come back in on his right."

Havertz, 24, endured a tough time in his team's thrilling victory against Manchester United this weekend. He completed just 22 passes, failed to register a single shot on target, won just two of his six duels and committed two fouls before coming off in the 77th minute.

A left-footed versatile technician, the 37-cap Germany international joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a potential £65 million permanent move earlier this July. He is yet to score or assist in five games for his new club.

Mikel Arteta opines on star's struggles after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on what he told Kai Havertz to inspire the Bayer Leverkusen youth product. He told reporters (via Sky Sports):

"I said to him yesterday: things are hard at the beginning. When I met my wife, at the beginning it was hard to conquer her. It was hard, I had to try and message her, and go, and go. And at the end when she says: 'Yes we can be together', it's beautiful."

Havertz, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, is said to have been signed as a like-for-like replacement for Granit Xhaka. He has started all five of his team's matches across all competitions so far.

After helping the Gunners win against Manchester United, the former Chelsea star is likely to be in action for them in their Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday (September 17).