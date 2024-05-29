Roy Keane tells court he was 'left in shock' after he was allegedly headbutted by an Arsenal fan in PL game

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has spoken to court at the trial of the Arsenal fan who allegedly attacked him at the Emirates Stadium. Gunners' fan Scott Law allegedly walked up to the former Republic of Ireland midfielder and headbutted him in the chest. The attack happened after the North London side saw out their home win over the Red Devils in the Premier League on September 3.

Keane told the Court about the attack (via Independent):

“There was lots of noise and shouting, as you would expect at a football match, I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors. I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn’t expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace.”

Trending

The Former Manchester United midfielder concluded his testimony:

“Micah then gets hold of someone. He was just trying to get a grip of him and make sure he didn’t run off. I was saying ‘Call the police’. For about 15 or 20 seconds Micah was holding him up against a wall (to stop) him getting away. We missed the final two goals but that was the least of my worries.”

Law, who is a 43-year-old father from Waltham Abbey, Essex has denied the charge of common assault leveled against him. He claimed he acted in self-defense. The Arsenal fan has claimed that he was scared of Roy Keane, 52 because he often spoke of making hard tackles on the pitch.

Roy Keane calls on Manchester United to support Erik Ten Hag

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has called on the club to stand behind embattled manager Erik Ten Hag following his FA Cup win. The Dutch manager has been widely expected to get sacked following a poor season The Red Devils finish eighth in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish.

The midfield hardman turned pundit said on ITV:

“We don’t know if a decision has been made, we know the pressure the manager is under and the questions before the game. It’s always difficult when you are preparing for a cup final.

"In football you have to enjoy these moments, the staff, the players, the supporters. And then cross the bridge when it comes to it. The manager has done his job today. Beating Man City in an FA Cup final is an extra bonus. Fingers crossed they support the manager.”

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS will have a decision to make in the coming weeks. Roy Keane will hope they heed his advice and stick with the manager, who has achieved a domestic cup win in both seasons since he arrived at the club.