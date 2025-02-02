Ruben Amorim analyzes Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace, details 'difference' between the 2 teams

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has analyzed his team's performance after their 2-0 league loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 2. A second-half brace from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (64', 89') saw the Red Devils succumb to their 11th league defeat of the season.

Amorim's side dominated possession but failed to create chances in the final third. They recorded only one big chance, compared to Crystal Palace's four. Speaking after the loss, Amorim admitted that his side conceded goals that could have been avoided, but there were signs of promise in the performance.

Amorim stated that United also suffered from the absence of Lisandro Martinez, who was substituted in the 82nd minute after picking up a knock.

"The result is really bad. The performance was a little bit better than the last games. We controlled the transitions quite well for Crystal Palace. We suffered two goals that we can avoid and the injury on Lisandro Martinez was tough for the team," said Amorim (via UtdDistrict on X).

The manager also highlighted his team's inability to convert their chances in the final third as the difference maker in the Crystal Palace clash. He said:

"It is a hard season at this moment, the players try different things to improve. We need to move forward. We had more possession, more connections, we created chances but we couldn't score and that was the difference today."

With the loss, Manchester United remain in the 13th position with 29 points from 24 games.

Manchester United agree deal with Bayern Munich star over loan deal - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel over a loan deal for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of several top clubs in Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Aston Villa. However, the Red Devils are leading the race to land the Frenchman.

United are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over a transfer fee for the former Rennes star. The Bundesliga outfit are reportedly demanding £50 million for a permanent transfer and will only consider a loan if a buy obligation is included in the deal.

In 83 appearances for the Bavarians, Tel has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists.

