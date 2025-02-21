Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United currently have 'more problems than solutions' ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that he believes his side have more problems than solutions at present. The Portuguese tactician is preparing for a second meeting against Everton this weekend, having overseen a 4-0 win over the Toffees last year.

Amorim saw his side suffer a 12th league defeat of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, causing his side to drop to 15th place. The Red Devils have won just four of their 14 league games since the former Sporting CP coach took over in November. This has led to questions over his suitability for the role.

Ruben Amorim spoke with BBC Sport ahead of his side facing Everton on Saturday, pointing out that he sees more problems than solutions in his squad. He urged his players to show greater consistency and improvement to match what he knows they are capable of.

"What I feel is that sometimes you don't feel improvement in the team but some games you think we can play and create situations. That is a good thing.

"In this moment when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions. That is clear. When we play some games, I see things are there and we are capable but we have to be consistent."

Manchester United are facing a severe injury crisis, with the shortage of players forcing Amorim to name an almost entirely U-18 bench against Tottenham. Victor Lindelof was the only one of the substitutes who was not a teenager and had experience playing in the Premier League.

Amorim and his side will be keen to avoid defeat against David Moyes' Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees sit one point and one place above Amorim's side in the table and are unbeaten in their last five in the league.

Manchester United drawn against Spanish outfit in Europa League

Manchester United have been drawn against Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League this season. The Red Devils have been pitted against the Basque outfit, who scaled through a two-legged playoff for a place in the last 16.

Ruben Amorim's team qualified automatically as one of the top eight sides in the league phase of the competition. Their opponents, on the other hand, had to defeat FC Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate to enter into the draw for the Round of 16.

Amorim will be keen to emulate compatriot Jose Mourinho in winning the competition as Manchester United coach. His side will face Romanian outfit FCSB or Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais if they make it past this stage of the competition.

