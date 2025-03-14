Ruben Amorim claims long-term Manchester United absentee could be included in squad for PL clash against Leicester

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that Mason Mount, who has been absent for months, could be included in their next matchday squad. The Red Devils will return to the Premier League this weekend (March 16) to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and Mount could travel with his teammates.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to stay fit for much of this season. Indeed, he has played a combined 12 games, racking up just over 400 minutes. His last appearance in the Premier League came on December 15, when United beat neighbors Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Mount has since been left out of contention, due to an injury in his thigh. However, he seems to be returning to fitness, as Ruben Amorim revealed. The Manchester United head coach said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I think Mason Mount can go on the bench this weekend. If he's fit, I'm going to take him. He cannot play too many minutes, but just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect."

It is worth noting that Mount has not played a full 90 minutes at any point this season. The attacking midfielder will need to work towards full fitness if he is to be handed more minutes, with the season nearing its end.

Ruben Amorim speaks about Manchester United's progress

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has spoken about the Red Devils' progress, following their 4-1 win over Real Sociedad. Both sides clashed in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg at Old Trafford yesterday (March 13), where the hosts clinched a 5-2 win on aggregate.

After the game, Amorim told the press (via ESPN):

"I feel that in the last games that we understand the idea of what we want to do better. We are better at understanding the plan for the games, we are giving more time for the team to win or draw games -- not conceding a goal and losing our minds and suffering another goal.

"We are understanding the moments of the game and also we are understanding better the way we want to play."

It has been a long time coming for Ruben Amorim, who has led Manchester United to just 11 wins in 27 games since he joined them in November 2024. The Red Devils currently sit in measly 14th place on the Premier League table, picking up just 34 points in 28 games.

