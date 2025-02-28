Ruben Amorim claims Manchester United star has offered to buy team dinner after misunderstanding in recent win over Ipswich

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho will buy the whole team dinner after the misunderstanding during midweek's Ipswich Town game. The Red Devils hosted Ipswich in the Premier League on February 26.

They went behind as early as the fourth minute, but were back in the match by the 22nd minute through Sam Morsy's own goal. Matthijs de Ligt then sent Manchester United ahead four minutes later, before disaster struck in the 43rd minute.

Patrick Dorgu was shown a straight red, via VAR, and Amorim opted to replace Garnacho with Noussair Mazraoui at the stroke of half-time to shore up his backline. Ipswich Town equalized two minutes later, but the Red Devils went on to win the game 3-2 courtesy of a Harry Maguire header.

Meanwhile, Garnacho appeared to indicate that he wanted to change his shirt and headed straight to the dressing room. However, he never reappeared and the incident received mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

Speaking recently, as cited by United District, Ruben Amorim insisted that it's all water under the bridge.

"He [Garnacho] came to me. It was funny. He came to my office. I did some investigation and he went to the dressing-room and changed his clothes because he was wet. He watched the game, not on the bench, and at the end of the game he was there and went home," said Amorim.

He continued:

"So not an issue. But at a big club like #mufc, everything is important and perception is important. He is going to pay a dinner to all the team and that is it."

Manchester United next face Fulham in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie on Sunday, March 2, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer

Manchester United remain open to Alejandro Garnacho's departure this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Argentinean was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January, but ended up staying.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Red Devils could let him go for financial reasons.

“There’s still a feeling, even though it’d be a reluctant sale, that Alejandro Garnacho is a player that, on the books, could be very valuable and in the same way that Manchester United would have considered a sale in January, it will be the case again for financial reasons in the summer too,” said Jacobs.

Garnacho has registered eight goals and six assists from 40 games across competitions this season.

