Ruben Amorim claims Manchester United star 'saved' the team in 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has praised youngster Toby Collyer for saving his team in their win over Fulham on Sunday, January 26. The Red Devils ran out 1-0 winners away from home against the Cottagers to pick up their second win in the space of four days.

Collyer prevented Joachim Andersen from scoring in the 88th minute, as he stooped to head his goal-bound effort away from the goal line. His intervention was pleasing to the eyes of coach Amorim, who has shown his trust in the young midfielder. Amorim spoke about it after the game, claiming that Collyer 'saved' the team with his intervention.

"He did it in practice one time. Toby saved our team today," Amorim said.

Academy graduate Collyer has earned the trust of Portuguese tactician Amorim since his arrival at Old Trafford, becoming a first-team regular in the last month. The 21-year-old made his fourth league appearance for the Red Devils, coming off the bench to replace Manuel Ugarte in the second half of the encounter.

Collyer was positioned on the goal line for a Fulham set-piece, which was taken by former Manchester United man Andreas Pereira in the 88th minute. His corner delivery was met at the near post by Andersen, whose header beat Andre Onana but not Collyer on the line. Amorim's side held on, and despite a scare or two in additional time, prevented the home side from breaching their rearguard.

Manchester United edge Fulham to return to winning ways

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. The win was important for the Red Devils, who had suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Like on the opening day of the season under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils needed a late strike to secure all three points against Fulham. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez stepped up from the back to score the winner in the 78th minute, with a firm shot from outside the box taking a wicked deflection to leave the goalkeeper wrong-footed.

Manchester United thought they had scored a second in added time through in-form forward Amad Diallo, only for the VAR to intervene and disallow the goal. The result sees Ruben Amorim's side climb up to 12th on the log, above Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Fulham remain above them in tenth and have picked up four more points at this stage of the season.

