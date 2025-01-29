Ruben Amorim clarifies statement regarding Marcus Rashford, says Manchester United are a 'better team' with 27-year-old star

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amoim has clarified his statements about Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese tactician has exiled the Englishman from the Red Devils team and recently stated that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over the forward.

Rashford graduated from the English club's famed Carrington youth ranks and has been in the first team since 2016. In 426 games, he has scored 138 goals and provided 63 assists, helping the team to two FA Cups, two League Cups, and a UEFA Europa League title.

Speaking about the forward and his comments about him in a recent interview, Amorim, via Fabrizio Romano, said:

“My sentence was that I wouldn't put any player that doesn't give the maximum. I didn’t say only Marcus Rashford. We are a better team with him, that's clear, but until the right moment I won't change my mind”

Rashford has been linked with a departure from Manchester United this January, with Barcelona among the teams linked with a move for the Englishman. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028.

Manchester United and Barcelona open talks over Marcus Rashford- Reports

According to a report by Sport, Manchester United and Barcelona have opened talks for the first time over the potential transfer of Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils after his exile from the first team by Ruben Amorim.

Rashford is the 13th record goalscorer for the English giants and a seasoned England international, having scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for the Three Lions. The report suggests he will be available for a €40 million fee.

Barcelona might have trouble freeing up the funds to complete forward's signing due to its well-documented financial problems. The Catalan side is keen to sell Ansu Fati to make space for Rashford, but the Spaniard is reportedly unwilling to leave his boyhood club.

Manchester United will hope to strike a deal for Marcus Rashford's departure following his exile from the first team by Ruben Amorim. He has played 1500 minutes across 24 games this season for his boyhood club, bagging seven goals and three assists.

