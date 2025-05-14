Ruben Amorim confirms 2 key Manchester United stars will miss Premier League clash against Chelsea

Manchester United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, has hinted that Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt might not travel with the rest of the squad to face Chelsea. However, Amorim hinted that some injured players could return before their forthcoming UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

United, who have lost four out of their previous five Premier League encounters, are set to take on UEFA Champions League hopefuls Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Blues who are in a competitive top five UCL qualification race in the league will need all three points in this clash.

Ahead of the encounter, which will be played at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16, United's head coach spoke to the press on the fitness of Yoro and De Ligt. He said (via UtdDistrict on X):

Ad

Trending

"I don't know if they're going to be available. I think they will not go to Chelsea, but some are a possibility for the final."

De Ligt, who is on the sidelines for a knee problem, has missed Manchester United's last two games across competitions. Meanwhile, Yoro had to be substituted after feeling a discomfort in United's 2-0 loss to West Ham United last weekend.

Ad

Amid the setbacks in defense, some of Manchester United's injured players could return before the UEL final versus Tottenham.

"The most important thing is how this final can get us back to the top faster" - Manchester United head coach on the Europa League final

Manchester United Finalist Access Day - UEFA Europa League 2025 Final - Source: Getty

Ruben Amorim has said that winning the Europa League could boost United's return to the top. This comes after his side has suffered a disastrous run in the league (16th position) this season.

Ad

In a press briefing, Amorim revealed what a victory in the UEL final against Spurs could do. He said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"For me, the most important thing is how this final can get us back to the top faster, that is the most important thing."

The Red Devils will lock horns with Tottenham in the UEL final, who have also registered a poor Premier League campaign (17th position) this term. However, if the Red Devils win the final, they would be guaranteed a spot in next season's UCL.

This could help fast-track their return and help them attract quality players in the forthcoming transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More