  Ruben Amorim details the one 'problem' Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has to address ahead of the 2025/26 season

Ruben Amorim details the one 'problem' Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has to address ahead of the 2025/26 season

By Aaryan Nagraj
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:39 GMT
Ruben Amorim claimed that Bruno Fernandes must have more trust in his Manchester United teammates
Ruben Amorim claimed that Bruno Fernandes must have more trust in his Manchester United teammates

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has specified the one 'problem' that club captain Bruno Fernandes has to tackle ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Portuguese tactician claimed that the star midfielder has to put aside his frustrations and place more trust in his teammates.

United endured a dismal 2024-25 campaign, scoring just 42 points (11 wins, nine draws, 18 losses) in the Premier League and finishing in 15th place. They also lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur (0-1).

Although the team floundered as a whole, Fernandes delivered a stellar individual campaign, racking up 19 goals and 19 assists in 57 games across all competitions. Yet, he was subjected to criticism for his tendency to try and do everything himself and often getting caught out of position.

In a pre-season friendly over West Ham United (July 26), Fernandes once again showed his quality, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win for his side. Speaking to MUTV after the game, Amorim explained that his countryman needs to show more faith in his teammates to help United contend for titles next season.

The 40-year-old said (via Independent):

"It was so clear last season, you can see it with the goals and assists. But it's not just that. I think now he has more players, I feel, to help him to lead the group and that is a good thing. He is our leader and really important, not just on the field, but off the field. He leads by example."
"He works really hard, is always available and, sometimes, he plays with pain. Sometimes, the problem is he gets frustrated and loses a little bit of focus of his job. Sometimes, he wants to help the teammates so much, it is not the best thing to do. They have to do their job and Bruno has, for example, to wait for the ball," Amorim added.
Manchester United's next game on their EPL Summer Series tour in the USA will be against Bournemouth on Wednesday (July 30).

"It was completely different" - Ruben Amorim reacts to much-improved Manchester United display vs West Ham in pre-season friendly

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim expressed his elation after his side won 2-1 in a pre-season friendly against West Ham United (July 26). The Portuguese tactician also explained what his side needs to improve upon in order to play better as a team next season.

In conversation with the MUTV after the full-time whistle, Amorim said (via Independent):

"It was completely different to last season. We didn't suffer, we scored and that can help you play better. We had some possession, we defend well, one against one, we press high, especially the goal-kicks and it helped us to win the ball sometimes. I think we need to have more long possession when we win the ball, so that we are near the box and try to find the small spaces. We can handle the ball and work the ball a little bit more."

Manchester United's first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season will be at Old Trafford against Arsenal on August 17.

Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.

A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.

Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.

When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist.

