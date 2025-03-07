Ruben Amorim provides fitness update on 7 Manchester United stars ahead of PL clash against Arsenal

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are doubtful to face Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday, March 9. He added that Lisandro Martinez was out for the season, but hoped that Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount return before the season ends.

Speaking to the media, Amorim confirmed that Kobie Mainoo was also expected to return soon, but not for the game against Arsenal. The manager did not name any other injury worries and said (via Daily Mirror):

“I think it’s just Amad and Lisandro Martinez [who won’t be back this season]. But even with Amad, we will see in the last month. I don’t want to say anything, but I hope to have Amad back before the end of the season. Everybody can start [on Sunday]. If they are training this week, if they played [on Thursday], they can be ready and Chido is on the list, so he can play. Lisandro is out.

"Kobbie Mainoo can return [before the end of the season]. Harry Maguire, we have to be careful. Manuel Ugarte will return. I think Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also. Let’s talk about Sunday and we’ll see but the others are definitely going to return, especially Mount.”

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table, while Arsenal are sitting second in the table and are in title race with Liverpool. The Gunners are currently 21 points clear of the Red Devils with 11 matches left this season.

Ruben Amorim admits he wouldn't get time at Manchester United like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Ruben Amorim has admitted that he won't get the time like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal to turn things around for Manchester United. On his future, the Portuguese said (via ESPN):

"I will not have the time Arteta had. I feel that. It's a different club, I think it's a different club. I think in that aspect the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody but I will not have the time like Arteta had. We need to survive on Sunday. The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes [of the first leg against Real Sociedad]. We have to prepare for Sunday and think about this important game for our season on Thursday."

Manchester United have lost their last four Premier League matches against Arsenal – their longest losing streak against the Gunners in the league. Mikel Arteta's side won 1-0 in this fixture last season and will be looking for a similar, if not a better result.

