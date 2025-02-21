Ruben Amorim provides injury update on 7 Manchester United stars ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has provided an injury update on seven players who have been out of contention. He discussed the club's fitness situation ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton, which will take place tomorrow (February 22) at Goodison Park.

Ad

The Red Devils have struggled with injury concerns in recent times, with up to 11 first-team players currently affected. While there are some long-term injuries, with Amad and Lisandro Martinez out for the rest of the season, others are recovering, as Amorim told the press (via club website):

"It's hard to know [about the others]. Amad is for a long time. I think Mase [Mount] continues to make his recovery. Luke [Shaw] continues to make his recovery. I don’t have a day [for his return].

Ad

Trending

"Toby [Collyer] seems to be the closest one, but not now. Kobbie [Mainoo] is recovering. We have to adapt to use the players we have for the schedule. Altay [Bayindir] is making a recovery, Tom [Heaton] is making a recovery. Again, I don’t have a day, but they are recovering."

It seems like other sidelined players - Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro - could be fit to play against Everton, as Amorim said:

Ad

"Yes, because we don’t lose players. We recover players – Chris, Manu and Leny return and, with Chris, it was a misunderstanding. I want to be really clear on that also, because of Chris. He’s healthy and ready to play for many years in a high level. It’s just my limitations explaining the injuries. I want to make this really clear."

Ad

Manchester United are currently sitting in 15th place on the Premier League table. A win over Everton, who are 14th, will see them rise up to 12th if other results go their way.

Ruben Amorim continues difficult Manchester United task

The injury situation at Old Trafford will not make Ruben Amorim's job at Manchester United any easier, with the head coach struggling to find form. The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag, bringing Amorim from Sporting CP in November, but he has been unable to right the flailing ship so far.

Ad

In the 21 games he has managed, Amorim has led United to just nine wins, picking up three draws and a concerning nine defeats. In the Premier League, they have just 29 points from 25 games so far, sitting just 12 points outside of the relegation zone.

It is uncertain if Amorim's job is under threat at this time. However, it is expected that Manchester United will hold onto him until next season, after he has signed players in the summer transfer window. If he continues to struggle to improve their performances, the Red Devils could begin the search for a new manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback