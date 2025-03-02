Ruben Amorim provides response when asked why Manchester United players aren't converting goalscoring chances after Fulham loss

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has provided a response when asked why his players fail to convert goalscoring chances. He said so after the Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham in front of their fans at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 2).

Ad

Against Fulham, the Red Devils underperformed in front of goal, racking up an xG (expected goals) of 1.47 but scoring just once. They also had 20 shots at goal, with nine on target, but only one entered the net. Notably, against Tottenham Hotspur on February 16, they had an xG of 1.52, but failed to score, losing 1-0.

This troubling inability to find the net, despite creating chances, has raised questions about Manchester United's attack. When asked about his players' inability to convert chances, Amorim said (via BBC):

Ad

Trending

"I think it is sometimes the quality of the players ... Bruno, Casemiro, Josh (Zirkzee) is improving a lot, he's fighting for every ball. It's the quality of the players which help us to create more chances."

Fulham were the first to score, finding the net through Calvin Bassey from a corner on the cusp of half-time (45+1). However, United captain Bruno Fernandes equalised in the 71st minute. The game went to extra time, and then penalties, where Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee's efforts.

Ad

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says Ruben Amorim will "get time" despite poor form

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that Ruben Amorim will get more time to succeed at Old Trafford, despite a poor run of form with the Red Devils.

Speaking on BBC One, after his former club crashed out of the FA Cup, Rooney said:

Ad

"I think he'll get time (Amorim). It's not a free hit because he'll expect more from Man Utd then what we're seeing since he's been in. It's very difficult to come in during the season and have no pre-season, but he has to look to the future and moving forward.

"He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that's the next step for them."

Ad

Rooney continued:

"Managers aren't getting that time over the last 10/15 years. You have to be selfish as a manager and say 'okay, if I don't do it now I might not get that time.' I think it's a little naive to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that."

Ruben Amorim has led Manchester United in 24 games across competitions, winning 10 games and losing nine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback