Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on how his side needs to improve following the Manchester derby. The Red Devils played out a drab goalless draw against Manchester City to remain in the bottom half of the league standings.

Amorim's side claimed a late smash and grab victory over their bitter rivals at the Etihad Stadium back in December, with Amad Diallo inspiring them to win. In the absence of the Ivorian forward, the Red Devils failed to find the net, and like them, their rivals struggled in the game.

After the game, Portuguese coach Amorim spoke with a Sky Sports correspondent, and was asked where he thinks his side needs to improve. The former Sporting Club coach was blunt in his response, pointing out that his side is in need of improvement across the board. He said:

"Everywhere"

The Manchester derby was a low quality affair between two sides performing well below expectations this season. Manchester United created an xG of 0.92, while their opponents only managed to rack up 0.49xG in the encounter. They each created only one big chance throughout the game, in which 22 fouls were committed between both sides.

The result leaves Pep Guardiola's side without a win against their rivals in the league this season, and means that Ruben Amorim has avoided defeat against City across three games this term. Manchester City are in fifth place in the standings, one point behind Chelsea in the race for a UEFA Champions League place next season.

Manchester United star heaps praise on City talisman following derby draw

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has praised Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne for his impact on English football after the Manchester derby. Both midfielders were in action for their respective sides as they played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Fernandes spoke with Sky Sports after the game, pointing out that de Bruyne raised the level of the Premier League in his time at City. He also said that the reason Manchester United have not won many trophies in recent years is due to the influence of the midfielder. Fernandes said:

"De Bruyne made the Premier League better. He made the if City is where he is, and Man United hasn't won many trophies in this in this period it's because of Kevin De Bruyne, and he deserves all the credit."

Kevin de Bruyne appeared in the last Manchester derby of his career, having announced his decision to leave Manchester City earlier this week. The 33-year-old had a very quiet game, creating no chances and completing just 69% of his passes throughout 90 minutes of action.

