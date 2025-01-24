Ruben Amorim responds when asked if Marcus Rashford would be reintegrated into Manchester United squad if he doesn't seal exit

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has responded when asked if Marcus Rashford will be reintegrated into his squad if an exit does not happen this January. Notably, the 27-year-old academy graduate has been frozen out of the Red Devils' squad since December 12, when he last played.

Rashford has since spoken about his time at the club, openly admitting that he had his sights set on a new challenge elsewhere. The Red Devils aren't averse to selling the winger, as selling an academy graduate would result in pure profit for the club.

There have been rumors about a move to another European giant in the works. However, despite interest from clubs like Barcelona, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund, there have been no updates regarding his exit. This has led to questions about what could happen to Marcus Rashford if he fails to seal a move elsewhere in this transfer window.

When he was asked about the winger, Ruben Amorim said (via GOAL):

"I don’t know. I really don’t know."

When asked if Rashford could return to the first team if he is unable to find a move, Amorim responded:

"Guys, it’s eight days. We’ll see what happens at the end of the transfer window and we’ll talk about that at that moment."

This season, Marcus Rashford has scored just seven goals and provided three assists in 24 games across competitions. He has missed 10 games under Ruben Amorim so far, and this seems unlikely to change.

Ruben Amorim admits difficulties and rues lack of time spent with Manchester United squad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has rued the limited time he gets to spend with his players, as they continue a difficult fast-paced season. The Red Devils are coming off a 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers on January 23, but they face Fulham in the Premier League on January 26.

Speaking to the press, Amorim admitted that it was difficult to find time to train and spend together with the Manchester United players. He said (via the club website):

"We need time to train and to stick together. That is really important and we don’t have that... Sometimes that detail is really important. Pre-season, spending three weeks together, creating something and then you want to create something where you know the players.

I want them to know me in the different ways and not always preparing the match, with stress! We do not have the time to do."

Manchester United will travel to Craven Cottage for their upcoming match, as they look to climb up the table. A win over Fulham will take them from 13th to 11th if other games go in their favor.

