"Ruined his career", "Lucky to play with Ronaldo" - Fans provide mixed reaction as Al-Nassr agree deal to sign PL striker

Football fans have reacted in a number of ways to news of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reaching an agreement to sign Aston Villa star Jhon Duran this month. The Saudi giants appear set to end their pursuit of a new striker by signing the 21-year-old Colombia international.

Al-Nassr have been in the market for a new striker this month, particularly as Anderson Talisca, who scored 76 goals in 104 appearances for the club, was leaving. The Knights of Najd tried to sign a number of Europe-based stars, including Lille striker Jonathan David, before settling for one of Victor Boniface and Jhon Duran.

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that an agreement is now in place between Aston Villa and the Saudi giants for the transfer of Colombian star Duran. Stefano Pioli's side will pay around €77 million plus add-ons for the striker, who has an agreement on personal terms in place.

News of Duran signing for the Saudi outfit sent shockwaves around England, seeing as the young striker is very highly-rated at Villa. The news drew reactions from fans on X, with some of them supporting the move and others not in support.

A fan opined that Duran has wasted his career.

"Such a wasted career", they wrote.

Another fan shared similar thoughts about the striker's career.

"Ruined his career", they posted.

Another questioned the logic of his decision to move to Saudi Arabia.

"21 years old and went to Arabia, game is gone", they wrote.

A fan lauded the youngster for taking the opportunity to move smartly.

"Why not, earn decent money and play with Ronaldo, it's a win win", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that he is lucky to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He got lucky to play with Ronaldo!", they wrote.

A fan hailed him for making the most of his recent success.

"Bro just turned one good season into a lifetime bag", they posted.

Jhon Duran has decided to take his talents outside Europe just two years after making the switch from MLS outfit Chicago Fire. Aston Villa spent around £18 million on the then-teenager and now appear set to sell him for more than three times that amount.

Duran leaves Aston Villa as their leading goalscorer this season with 12 goals, three of which came in the UEFA Champions League. Following stints in South America, North America, and Europe, the striker is set for a stint in the Middle East.

Al-Nassr set to drop interest in Bundesliga star after Duran agreement

Al-Nassr are expected to drop their interest in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface after reaching an agreement with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran. The Saudi Pro League outfit were linked with a move for the Nigerian striker before agreeing to sign Duran.

Al-Nassr have kept their options open as Friday's transfer deadline nears, as they look to sign a new striker. They had a bid of around €60 million accepted by Bayer Leverkusen for Boniface, while also reportedly agreeing on personal terms with the 24-year-old.

The deal for Duran means that Al-Nassr will not be moving to sign Victor Boniface anymore. Having missed one game to settle his transfer plans, Boniface will now make his return fo the Bayer Leverkusen squad to continue his career in Germany.

