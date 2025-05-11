"Ruined a fun game", "Shouldn't play" - Liverpool fans call out Arne Slot for substitution that 'ruined atmosphere' in Arsenal draw

Fans are critical of Liverpool boss Arne Slot bringing in outgoing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11).
Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz strikes within a minute of each other to put the Premier League champions two goals to the good inside 21 minutes and leading at the break.
The Gunners responded through Gabriel Martinelli two minutes into the second period before Mikel Merino hauled them back on level terms in the 70th minute. Despite the Spaniard seeing red nine minutes later, the Reds failed to find a winner as a share of the spoils ensued.
Just before the Gunners' equaliser, Slot had brought in Alexander-Arnold in place of Conor Bradley. However, the change didn't have the desired effect, with TAA arguably at fault for the Gunners' equaliser. Fans had a go at the boss for the substitution, with one tweeting:
"Battered them first half, but the second half, I'm fu**ing fuming about. Absolutely shite and Salah again in the final 3rd for 85% of that game so fu**ing poor like. Why bring Trent as well, just ruined the atmosphere around the ground"
"If Trent hadn't come in, we'd win. The whole vibe of the stadium was off the minute he stepped foot on the pitch."
One fan wrote:
"I think we're champions lads and also Trent shouldn't play again"
There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:
"Slot killed the day by bringing Trent on. Ruined a fun game," posted another.
One fan tweeted:
"Well done everyone. Game ruined by Trent being subbed on. Terrible performance. At fault for the goal at 2-2. Shouldn't have been subbed on when he's admitted his mind wanders when the crowd is on him. Shite"
Since sealing their Premier League triumph, the Reds have now dropped consecutive league games with two matches to go.
What's next for Liverpool?
Liverpool have had a superb season under Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season. The Dutchman exceeded expectations by landing the Premier League title.
The Reds faltered in both domestic competitions - including a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final - and in the UEFA Champions League, but they will end the season with silverware.
Up next for Liverpool is a league outing at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday (May 19) before they end their season with a home game with Crystal Palace six days later.