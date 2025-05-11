"Ruined a fun game", "Shouldn't play" - Liverpool fans call out Arne Slot for substitution that 'ruined atmosphere' in Arsenal draw

Fans are critical of Liverpool boss Arne Slot bringing in outgoing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11).

Ad

Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz strikes within a minute of each other to put the Premier League champions two goals to the good inside 21 minutes and leading at the break.

The Gunners responded through Gabriel Martinelli two minutes into the second period before Mikel Merino hauled them back on level terms in the 70th minute. Despite the Spaniard seeing red nine minutes later, the Reds failed to find a winner as a share of the spoils ensued.

Ad

Trending

Just before the Gunners' equaliser, Slot had brought in Alexander-Arnold in place of Conor Bradley. However, the change didn't have the desired effect, with TAA arguably at fault for the Gunners' equaliser. Fans had a go at the boss for the substitution, with one tweeting:

"Battered them first half, but the second half, I'm fu**ing fuming about. Absolutely shite and Salah again in the final 3rd for 85% of that game so fu**ing poor like. Why bring Trent as well, just ruined the atmosphere around the ground"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If Trent hadn't come in, we'd win. The whole vibe of the stadium was off the minute he stepped foot on the pitch."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan wrote:

"I think we're champions lads and also Trent shouldn't play again"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"If Trent hadn't come in, we'd win."

"Slot killed the day by bringing Trent on. Ruined a fun game," posted another.

One fan tweeted:

"Well done everyone. Game ruined by Trent being subbed on. Terrible performance. At fault for the goal at 2-2. Shouldn't have been subbed on when he's admitted his mind wanders when the crowd is on him. Shite"

Ad

Since sealing their Premier League triumph, the Reds have now dropped consecutive league games with two matches to go.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool have had a superb season under Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season. The Dutchman exceeded expectations by landing the Premier League title.

Ad

The Reds faltered in both domestic competitions - including a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final - and in the UEFA Champions League, but they will end the season with silverware.

Up next for Liverpool is a league outing at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday (May 19) before they end their season with a home game with Crystal Palace six days later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More