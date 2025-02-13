"Ruined the game", "Sometimes he behaves very stupidly" - Fans unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate despite Al-Ahli win

Fans are left unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Mohamed Simakan following their clash against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The match ended in a 3-2 win for the Knights of Najd on February 13 at King Abdullah Sports City.

Al-Nassr opened their scoring with new signee Jhon Durán's left-footed shot from an assist by Aiman Yahya in the 32nd minute. Ronaldo's side were left with 10 players on the pitch after Simakan was given a red card in the 47th minute for violent conduct.

Following the red card, Al-Nassr head coach Stefano Pioli decided to sub out Cristiano Ronaldo for centre-back Mohammed Al-Fatil in the 76th minute.

Ivan Toney netted the equalizer for Al-Ahli with a header from close range in the 78th minute after being set up by Gabri Veiga with a cross. The Knights of Najd took the lead two minutes later with Aiman Yahya's goal.

Jhon Durán struck again, taking the score to three for Al-Nassr through an assist by Marcelo Brozovic following a fast break in the 88th minute. Sumayhan Al Nabit doubled Al-Ahli's score with a left-footed shot from close range in the dying minutes of the match.

During his time on the pitch, Mohamed Simakan made one clearance while winning 2 (1) ground duels and 2 (1) aerial duels. The 24-year-old defender also lost possession seven times.

Fans took to social media and made posts expressing their disappointment in Mohamed Simakan for his reckless demeanor on the pitch that led to the red card. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Yeah now who's gonna score man piss off and it had to be that scum toney as well. Simakan you ruined the game."

Another added:

"Simakan is our best defender. But sometimes he behaves very stupidly and recklessly."

"Simakan is so dumb. Dude can't control himself now they got a red card…… GG,"

One account posted:

"That was unnecessary from Simakan"

Another tweeted:

"Very stupid action, should've controlled his emotions"

"Absolutely stupid 🔴," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Simakan 😔 control your Emotions brother"

While another wrote:

"Simakan is so unwise, how do you make that kind of unnecessary reaction in a game of this magnitude, what were you expecting, you swing your arm that Toney won't overreact and get you sent off? Players should be fined for being stupid, that way they will take the game serious"

Mohamed Simakan, who joined Cristiano Ronaldo's side from RB Leipzig in September last year, has contributed to seven clean sheets in 24 appearances across competitions. He has registered one goal and three assists for Al-Nassr this season.

Stefano Pioli explains Cristiano Ronaldo's substitution in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win against Al-Ahli

Stefano Pioli explained his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

While speaking in the post-match conference, the Italian manager mentioned the substitution to be a necessary change after Mohamed Simakan's red card and said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"Cristiano is a positive and very important player for the team. I saw his substitution as a way to help the team, and with my conviction, after the expulsion I was forced to play with only one striker."

"Cristiano is always supportive of the team and always gives a lot for the group and cares about the team's interest on and off the pitch," he added.

Ronaldo made 22 touches against Al-Ahli while winning three out of four ground duels and one out of two aerial duels. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had one shot blocked, was not involved in any key passes, and did not have any goal contribution or shots on target.

He has registered 24 goals and four assists in 27 appearances for Al-Nassr so far this season.

