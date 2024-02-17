“Ruined the mood”, “Just sat here miserable” - Liverpool fans unhappy with incident in 4-1 win over Brentford

Liverpool fans have conveyed their concern on X after Diogo Jota was stretchered off with a knee injury during their 4-1 win against Brentford on Saturday, February 17.

The Reds had been rocked with injuries to Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Thiago Alcantara ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford.

The Reds' misfortunes continued when Curtis Jones suffered an ankle injury in the 34th minute. Diogo Jota assisted Darwin Nunez to break the deadlock in the 35th minute but had to be stretchered off nine minutes later when Christian Norgaard nastily landed on his knee after a collision.

Jota has been sensational for Liverpool this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. If he did suffer ligament damage to his knee, he could potentially miss the rest of the season.

Following the win, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the result. One fan posted:

"Amazing win but the jota injury ruined the mood ffs hope it’s nothing serious."

Another fan wrote:

"Winning 1-0 and I’m just sat here miserable about Jota."

Alexis Mac Allister (55'), Mohamed Salah (68'), and Cody Gakpo (86') scored one goal apiece for Liverpool, while Ivan Toney netted a consolation goal for the hosts in the 75th minute.

The Reds remain at the top of the league table with 57 points from 25 games, five clear of Manchester City.

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool: Who was the Player of the Match?

Despite being under pressure in the first 20 minutes, Liverpool showed great resilience to defeat Brentford 4-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

As per FotMob, Mohamed Salah was given the highest rating (8.5). The 31-year-old made his return from a hamstring injury, replacing the injured Diogo Jota in the 44th minute.

Salah scored one goal, provided one assist, and completed all 21 of his passes. In addition, he created two big chances and won two duels. The Egyptian forward is having a stellar campaign, registering 20 goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

He has now become just the fourth player in Premier League history to score and assist in 30 different league games after Wayne Rooney (36), Thierry Henry (32), and Alan Shearer (31).