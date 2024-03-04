“Ruining the beautiful game”, “It’s unfair” - Fans left unhappy as UEFA confirm new Champions League format from 2024/25 season

Fans on social media are reacting after UEFA announced a new format for the Champions League next season.

Instead of the usual 32-team format, 36 teams will play in each of the UCL, European League, and UEFA Conference League next season. The usual group format will be replaced by a new league format.

Each team will play eight different opponents in the UCL, two from each of the four different seeded pots. A team will play four games at home and four away. Teams finishing first to eighth in the league format will secure direct qualification to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, teams ranked between ninth and 24th will take part in a knockout play-off.

Teams ranked from 24th to 36th will be eliminated from all European competitions. Checkout the new format of the Champions League below:

Some fans, though, expressed scepticism about the new format, with one of them writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"They're ruining the beautiful game."

Another fan commented:

"If you get an unlucky draw u are cooked. It’s unfair."

Here are some of the best social media reactions after UEFA announced new rules for European competitions next season:

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reacts to the new Champions League format

The UEFA Champions League is arguably the most intriguing club competition in world football. The top European teams, boasting the best players across the globe, lock horns in this competition.

The fan base is also massive and some of them are doubtful whether the new format will carry the same excitement as the current one. UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin has now addressed the matter, saying (via UEFA's website):

"UEFA has clearly shown that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model."

Ceferin added:

"I am really pleased that it was a unanimous decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, with the European Club Association, European Leagues and national associations all agreeing with the proposal made. Another proof that European football is more united than ever."

In the new format, the Champions League's first set of games will now be played between September and January. In the current format, the group stages culminate by December.