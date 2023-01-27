“Ruining clubs wherever he goes”, “Only plays for himself” – Fans brutally mock Cristiano Ronaldo after poor start with Al-Nassr

Football fans brutally slammed Cristiano Ronaldo on social media after his poor start with Al-Nassr.

Rudi Garcia's team lost to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final by a scoreline of 3-1 on Thursday, January 26. Ronaldo is yet to open his account for the Saudi Pro League side after playing two games across competitions.

The Portuguese made his debut in a Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ettifaq. Garcia's side won that game by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Anderson Talisca. While Talisca was on the scoresheet yet again against Al-Ittihad, Garcia's team were outplayed.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad scored from two blistering counterattacks during the first half. Romarinho opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the match. Abderrazak Hamdallah made it two with a headed effort in the 43rd minute. Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added another after Talisca scored for Al-Nassr in the 67th minute.

Fans on Twitter launched brutal attacks on Ronaldo for his unimpactful performance. Few claimed that the SPL leaders were doing just fine before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival. They defeated Al-Ittihad by a scoreline of 5-0 in the previous meeting.

A few complained that the former Manchester United man is outright selfish and doesn't care for the good of the team. One fan even claimed that the end of the legendary forward's career has been tragic.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Al-Nassr fans as they attacked Cristiano Ronaldo after the game against Al-Ittihad:

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Cristiano Ronaldo is ruining my Al-Nassr. Normally we’d be beating Al-Ittihad but we are losing 2-0!



We didn’t pay $500 million to lose trophies we’d normally win! Wtf!



Where’s the goals! Cristiano Ronaldo is ruining my Al-Nassr. Normally we’d be beating Al-Ittihad but we are losing 2-0!We didn’t pay $500 million to lose trophies we’d normally win! Wtf!Where’s the goals! https://t.co/A4SWYYzMZD

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



Since his arrival, it’s 33%. Al Nassr’s win rate in the ten games before Cristiano Ronaldo joined was 80%.Since his arrival, it’s 33%. Al Nassr’s win rate in the ten games before Cristiano Ronaldo joined was 80%.Since his arrival, it’s 33%. 👀 https://t.co/hbwzUJOOKg

Starland71 @starland71 @sportbible What a tragic way to finish an amazing career….he’ll end up living in a cave, throwing rocks at passers by. Shame. Anyhoo, moving on. @Cristiano @sportbible What a tragic way to finish an amazing career….he’ll end up living in a cave, throwing rocks at passers by. Shame. Anyhoo, moving on. @Cristiano

idolo @manwithsauce



My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. @sportbible Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled “RONALDO!”My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. @sportbible Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled “RONALDO!”My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished.

süphiån @SufiyanSuphian @sportbible Al Nassr was just ok until they signed a certain someone @sportbible Al Nassr was just ok until they signed a certain someone 😂

👻 @iNFINITEasHIM @sportbible Among the most finished players of all time, Ronaldo was so finished that he was eliminated from the League Cup in Saudi Arabia. @sportbible Among the most finished players of all time, Ronaldo was so finished that he was eliminated from the League Cup in Saudi Arabia.🐪😭

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia's claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity changed the course of the game

Al Ittihad v Al-Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a gilt-edged opportunity from close range during the Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad. Rudi Garcia claimed after the game that had the forward scored it, the tide of the game could have turned in his team's favor. Speaking to the media after the game, Garcia said (via Mirror):

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half, I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately we were not able to adjust the result, It's true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league."

Ronaldo and Co. will return to action on February 3 as they take on Al-Fateh in an SPL away clash.

Poll : 0 votes