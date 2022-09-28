"Ruining a golden generation of players by continuing to shoehorn Ronaldo into the team" - Portugal fans all blame the same person for last-gasp defeat to Spain 

Fans were left frustrated with Portugal coach Fernando Santos for his poor tactics and favoritism towards Cristiano Ronaldo as the 2016 European champions were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the UEFA Nations League.
A draw would have been enough for Santos' side to get through to the final four of the Nations League. However, Spain managed a last-ditch winner through Alvaro Morata after a moment of defensive lapse from the Portuguese backline.
They seemed to have lost focus as Nico Williams rose above Joan Cancelo to find a free Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker slotted the ball home to give La Roja a ticket to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.
It has become a familiar story for Portuguese fans to see their side lose when a draw would be enough to secure qualification.
Fans might remember when Aleksander Mitrovic scored a last-ditch winner for Serbia to deny Portugal direct qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Fans were also enraged by Santos' decision to keep starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old looked way past his prime and had no contribution to his team's attack.
He was left frustrated throughout the night. Poor finishing and lack of positioning awareness were prevalent issues for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout the game.
Ronaldo has now scored one goal in ten games for club and country so far this season. He is yet to find the back of the net from open play. With the likes of Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao available, it's hard to justify Santos' decision to start Ronaldo.
Many mentioned the duo of Santos and Ronaldo are holding back a golden generation of Portuguese players. With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo and more in their ranks, the team has immense depth at their disposal.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:
Should Portugal start Cristiano Ronaldo at 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the greatest player ever to play football. However, the game involves reality rather than nostalgia.
Right now, Ronaldo is nowhere near where he used to be. Hence, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has demoted him to the bench.
If his form doesn't improve ahead of the World Cup, which is on the horizon, Portugal coach Fernando Santos needs to reassess what's best for his team's interests. The 2016 European champions have other options available in attack.