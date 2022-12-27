“Ruining players’ careers” – Arsenal fans salute 24-year-old star for ‘hall of fame’ performance in 3-1 win over West Ham

Arsenal managed to launch a stunning comeback as they defeated West Ham United by a scoreline of 3-1 on Boxing Day. Mikel Arteta's side were absolutely superb in the second half of the Premier League clash.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 27th minute of the game. William Saliba was penalized for his lunging challenge inside the box. David Moyes' side were awarded a penalty, which Benrahma dispatched down the middle of Aaron Ramsdale's goal.

While the Gunners were trailing after the first 45 minutes, the second half was a whole different story as they launched a stunning comeback. Martin Odegaard was at the heart of the turnaround. He managed two assists, first setting up Bukayo Saka for the equalizer and then Eddie Nketiah for his team's third of the night.

The club captain was at his brilliant best and was rated 8.9 by Sofascore for his masterclass. He completed 56 out of his 60 attempted passes with a 93% accuracy. Odegaard completed five key passes, created two big chances, won five out of his eight ground duels, and earned two fouls for his team over the course of the 90 minutes.

Apart from Saka and Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli also got on the scoresheet. The Brazilian scored the second goal of the game for the Gunners.

After his display, fans hailed Odegaard as world-class. Many even went on to compare him to Mesut Ozil. Others opined that Odegaard is ruining opposition players' careers with his brilliance.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Norwegian's stunning performance against West Ham United:

Charles Watts @charles_watts Odegaard has been brilliant. Odegaard has been brilliant.

Boss Don Biggavelle 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 @TroopzAFC Odegaard out ere ruining players careers 🤣 Odegaard out ere ruining players careers 🤣

Doc @karthikadhaigal Two absolute champion players. Exceptional again today.



Odegaard is MOTM by a narrow margin between the two. Two absolute champion players. Exceptional again today. Odegaard is MOTM by a narrow margin between the two. https://t.co/7FAAyrIJkc

Sam Dean @SamJDean Compilation makers, please get started on your Odegaard v West Ham vids. Your time is now. Do your duty. Compilation makers, please get started on your Odegaard v West Ham vids. Your time is now. Do your duty.

AI @nonewthing That was an Hall of Fame Odegaard performance. He really likes West Ham. That was an Hall of Fame Odegaard performance. He really likes West Ham.

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal They say that Ozil's performance vs. Leicester City was his best ever, my goodness, Odegaard's performance tonight it RIGHT up there with that. They say that Ozil's performance vs. Leicester City was his best ever, my goodness, Odegaard's performance tonight it RIGHT up there with that.

evan 》 @afcevan Martin fucking Odegaard. I've seen some incredible Arsenal performances but that is right up there. Absolutely magnificent, just world class. Martin fucking Odegaard. I've seen some incredible Arsenal performances but that is right up there. Absolutely magnificent, just world class.

Arsenal's quest for Premier League glory continues

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal managed to keep up their challenge for the Premier League title with the win against West Ham United. They currently have 40 points after 15 games and are seven points clear of Newcastle United at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The Gunners will return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 31. The January transfer window will also open after the away clash against Brighton. Arteta's side have reportedly made an offer to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Further reinforcements will certainly help the north London-based side keep up their challenge for the Premier League title.

