"Ruining ur legacy for 1000 goals", "Should retire now" - Al-Nassr fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo after loss to Kawasaki

Al-Nassr fans have expressed their disappointment in star forward Cristiano Ronaldo after their side succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale. The Saudi giants have been eliminated from the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Elite following their defeat to the Japanese outfit.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the goals for his side in their resounding 4-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in the previous round of the competition on Saturday. The 40-year-old led the line for Al-Nassr once more as they sought to claim a second Japanese scalp in a four-day span but failed.

Fans of the Saudi giants were unhappy with the performance of their influential captain, who failed to find the net in the close contest. The Portugal international scuffed a number of opportunities to draw his side level in the closing stages, leaving the fans disappointed.

Ad

Trending

A number of the Al-Nassr fans took their complaints to X, making their thoughts on Ronaldo's performance known on the platform. A fan advised that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner retires, pointing out that his pursuit of 1000 goals is harming his legacy.

"Ronaldo leave the game before it leaves you. Ur ruining ur legacy fr 1000 goals", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that the forward is useless to teams, and none will look to take him.

Ad

"No team would take Ronaldo at the moment. He should just retire because he is useless on this team", they posted.

A fan complained that the Portugal international was bad, pointing out that he missed good chances in the dying minutes.

"Ronaldo was so bad wtf he had 1 BCM in the dying minutes and 3 freekicks from good distance. Worst one on the pitch...", they complained.

Ad

Another fan simply requested that the forward hangs his boots.

"Ronaldo should retire now", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo makes no difference anymore and needs to accept this reality.

"Ronaldo is history and clearly doesn't make the difference anymore, it's time is up, accept it", they posted.

Another fan called him 'useless' after his performance.

"Ronaldo has got to be the most useless aged player in The world", they wrote.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted eight shots during the game, hitting the woodwork once and getting two shots on target. He missed two big chances in the game and won six of 13 duels he contested in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr bow to Japanese opposition in Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates reached the end of the road in their pursuit of AFC Champions League glory after a 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in Jeddah. The Saudi giants are staring down the barrel of another trophyless season after their elimination from the competition.

Ad

Kawasaki Frontale hardly gave Stefano Pioli's side time to settle before Tatsuya Ito opened the scoring after ten minutes. Sadio Mane equalised for the Knights of Najd in the 28th minute, scoring for a second successive game in the competition. Yuto Ozeki restored the lead for the Japanese side with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Akihiro Ienaga added a third for Kawasaki in the 76th minute, putting them in complete control. Ayman Yahya came off the bench to pull one back for Al-Nassr in the 87th minute, setting up a tense finale. The Saudi giants failed to score a leveller, missing an opportunity to set up a final against Al-Ahli.

Pioli's side dominated the ball with 76% of the possession in the game and attempted 21 shots in total. They got only six on target, generating three big chances, all of which they missed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More