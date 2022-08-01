"Rule that out of the equation" - Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist argue over Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination

Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil disagree on Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination if he leaves Manchester United this summer. Brazil said that the 37-year-old should move to Scottish giants Celtic, as they'll be competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo expressed a desire to leave the club last month after United failed to qualify for the competition. His agent has reportedly offered the player to multiple clubs around Europe, but a move hasn't materialised.

Amidst reports of his impending exit, McCoist said that an obscure move like going Celtic is not going to happen for the player. McCoist and Brazil had the following conversation on TalkSPORT (via HITC), with Brazil saying:

“He wants Champions League football. Celtic? What if Desmond sends his private jet for him?”

McCoist replied:

"There’s no danger that is happening. So forget that, just rule that out of equation.”

Celtic have qualified for the group stage of Champions League after winning the Scottish Premiership last season. United, meanwhile, will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season, after finishing sixth in the Premier League. That was despite Ronaldo scoring 18 league goals, finishing behind Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah (23 goals) in the goalscoring charts.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League has been touted as the reason why Ronaldo wants to leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an excellent record in the Champions League and hasn't missed the competition since his debut two decades ago. The 37-year-old is the competition's leading goalscorer with 140 strikes in 183 appearances for three clubs - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, with Celtic not playing in an 'elite' league, Ronaldo might not be too keen to go there.

Cristiano Ronaldo played in Manchester United's final pre-season game

Cristiano Ronaldo featured in Manchester United's final warm-up game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday. He had missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing personal reasons.

Ronaldo didn't make a goal contribution and was substituted at the start of the second half as United drew 1-1. Amad Diallo put United in the lead three minutes before half-time. Alvaro Garcia Rivera, though, equalised for Vallecano nine minutes later.

New manager Erik ten Hag's side had played five warm-up games before taking on Vallecano. They secured three wins, one draw and a loss.

