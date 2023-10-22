"This is a genuine link" - Journalist claims Liverpool are 'tempted' to sign Brazilian star in January

Transfer insider Dean Jones has said that Liverpool are looking to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre in January.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has played a key role in Fluminense's run to the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors on November 3. Andre has made 49 appearances across competitions - including 12 in the Libertadores - where he also scored his only goal of the campaign.

The Reds were in pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder in the summer following the departure of experienced campaigners like Jordan Henderson and James Milner, among others.

Fluminense held firm about not losing Andre but could be open to let him leave in January. Jones told Givemesport that the Reds haven't cooled their pursuit of the player:

"Andre is definitely still one of the guys that they are tempted to sign. He has been looked at by various clubs, and this Brazilian market is clearly one that a lot of English sides are tapping into at the moment. This is a genuine link and a transfer that does have the potential to happen."

Having spent around £150 million on new midfield reinforcements in the summer, Klopp looks set to add more. Andre could be the next one to arrive at Anfield.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a good start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's men have lost just once in 12 games across competitions, winning nine.

That lone loss came in a 2-1 league reverse at Tottenham Hotspur, where the Reds ended with nine men. The game also had a Luis Diaz goal for the visitors incorrectly ruled out for offside.

However, Klopp's side have fared well in Europe, winning their opening two games in their first UEFA Europa League campaign since 2015-16. At home, the Reds have won all five games across competitions.

They next take on Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday (October 26). Klopp's side finished runner-up to Sevilla in their last appearance in the competition seven years ago.