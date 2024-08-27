"Running into traffic like a headless chicken" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate despite their 4-1 win in SPL clash

Al-Nassr fans have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb for performing poorly in their 4-1 win against Al-Feiha. The Knights of Najd secured their first Saudi Pro League win of the season earlier today (Tuesday, August 27) after being held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed in their opener last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo registered an assist in the fifth minute after Anderson Talisca found the bottom-right corner with a good shot. Ronaldo then scored his second goal of the season in the 45+10' minute from a brilliant free-kick, but was guilty of missing a massive chance shortly after the break.

Marcelo Brozovic netted for Al-Nassr in the 85th minute to make it 3-0 before Fashion Sakala scored a minute later to reduce the deficit. Talisca completed his brace in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a good free-kick.

Despite their dominant win, fans were unhappy with Ghareeb's performance. The 27-year-old left-winger played 69 minutes but was guilty of not doing enough with the ball due to his indecisiveness. He missed one big chance and lost five duels as well.

One fan posted:

"This Abdul Rahman Ghareeb guy reminds me of Marcus Rashford, no passing ability, no creativity, no nothing, just running into traffic like a headless chicken."

Another fan tweeted:

"Ghareeb is Garbage… every player seems like the mini version of themselves."

Other reactions can be seen below:

"This ghareeb is too poor today he doesn't deserve that rating. Where u the one rating this," one fan commented

"Ayman would have been better than Ghareeb tonight… but all players have been really poor. Al Nassr needs to look into their medical team. Player recovery is so bad! Everyone is so injury prone," another added

"Mane and ghareeb should retire to do justice to this planet," one fan tweeted

"Ghareeb is just sh**e today," another insisted

Cristiano Ronaldo declared Man of the Match following Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target once again, guiding Al-Nassr to a 4-1 win against Al-Feiha. The Saudi Pro League's official X account declared him as the Man of the Match for his efforts after the game.

They posted:

"The audience has spoken, the man of the match is.. Cristiano Ronaldo"

Ronaldo had an exceptional game against Al-Feiha, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and landing three shots on target from six attempts. While he also created one chance, he was guilty of missing two big chances and losing five duels.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will next face Al-Ahli in the SPL after the international break on September 13.

