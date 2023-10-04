"Runs around the pitch in slow motion and looks like he is lost" – Gabriel Agbonlahor blames Arsenal attacker for Bukayo Saka's injury

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has blamed Kai Havertz for not sharing Bukayo Saka's attacking burden following Arsenal's 2-1 UEFA Champions League Group B loss at RC Lens.

The Gunners ended their unbeaten start of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign during their trip to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday (October 3). Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi found the back of the net.

Apart from their first loss of the season, Arsenal also received a heavy blow in the form of Saka's first half injury. They lost their academy graduate to what appeared to be a hamstring issue in the 34th minute.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that he expected Saka to pick up an injury due to the player's heavy workload. He said:

"Eventually it was going to happen to Saka and it has now. He has backheeled the ball and definitely done a hamstring injury."

Agbonlahor hit out at Havertz for forcing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to overuse the Englishman in the last couple of months. He continued:

"But then, it doesn't help when you got a player like Havertz who runs around the pitch in slow motion and looks like he is lost. It's these type of players who are making Arteta have to start Saka because he knows that he is their main man to score goals."

Saka, who rose through the Gunners' ranks, has netted five times and provided as many assists in 10 games so far this season. On the other hand, £65 million arrival Havertz has converted one penalty in 11 appearances across competitions for his new club so far.

Thierry Henry urges Arsenal trio to step up

Speaking on CBS Sports, Thierry Henry urged Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah to step up in Bukayo Saka's absence in Arsenal's upcoming contest against Manchester City. He elaborated:

"It's going to be the job of Nketiah, the job of Trossard, the job of Havertz, that came, to show that he can make sure we don't think about Bukayo, if he's not playing at the weekend, so that's another thing."

While Havertz has scored just once this campaign, Trossard has impressed in his squad role due to his three goals and one assist in just 271 minutes of action. On the other hand, Nketiah has netted two goals and provided one assist in 10 games across competitions.

Arsenal, who are on 17 points from seven Premier League games this season, are set to host Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday (October 8). They will be hoping to win against the Cityzens to make a title statement.