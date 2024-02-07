“Russia 2018 was a mess” - Sergio Aguero opens up on Argentina’s disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign

Sergio Aguero has recently opened up on Argentina's disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia.

La Albiceleste were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after a 4-3 defeat against France. Les Bleus eventually went on to win the competition that year.

Argentina won only one of their three group games, 2-1 against Nigeria on the final match day. They drew 1-1 with Iceland, in a game where Lionel Messi missed a penalty. Jorge Sampaoli's side were hammered 3-0 by Croatia in the other group game.

Aguero has now reflected on the lackluster campaign, saying (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Russia 2018 was a mess, in every sense. You can't fix it there, during the World Cup. What do you do? You can't change players, you can't change the coach..."

He added:

"It was about playing the way we know how and organizing ourselves on the field. It was impossible for that World Cup to go well. Our faces after France were like 'we knew this was going to happen'."

Expand Tweet

Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, ended the World Cup in Russia with two goals to his name. He scored against Nigeria and then in the Round of 16 against France.

Sergio Aguero speaks about Argentina winning the 2021 Copa America

The 2021 Copa America win marked Lionel Messi's first major international trophy. It was a satisfying moment for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner considering international glory had eluded him for the longest time.

Sergio Aguero said that Messi felt pain in his bone during the Copa America 2021 final against Brazil, which Lionel Scaloni's side won 1-0. Speaking about the turn of events, he said (via EssentiallySports):

"We led 1-0 in the first half, and between half-time, Leo felt pain in his leg bone and went to receive treatment. I went to him and asked him if he was okay. That’s when I heard Scaloni say: ‘We have very little left. And then I started counting: ‘Damn, there are 45 minutes left.’"

"I went back to them and spoke to the players sternly. I told them that we must stand up and do our best to win the title. When it was all over, our joy and happiness were incredible, especially the happiness of Leo Messi, who wanted to always achieve Copa America.”

Sergio Aguero, however, wasn't a part of the Argentina side that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The ex-Manchester City striker had to call time on his career back in 2021 due to cardiac arrhythmia.