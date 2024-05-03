Ryan Babel believes Jurgen Klopp 'will be bored within six months' and return to football after Liverpool exit in the summer

Former Liverpool player Ryan Babel believes Jurgen Klopp will be itching to get back into football within half a year, as the German manager is set to leave Anfield this summer.

Klopp's decision to leave the Merseysiders came as a surprise, especially to the fans and players, when he announced it in January. The tactician had spent nearly a decade at Anfield, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Carabao Cup.

The German manager looks set to get some rest after managing Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and then Liverpool from 2001 till date. However, former Reds forward Ryan Babel does not think that Klopp will stay out of management for more than six months.

The ex-Reds winger said (via Tribal Football):

"He will try to relax, in a good environment with his family, before he goes back to work. If you look from the outside, and that I know Jurgen Klopp, he is far from finished. I think he will be bored within six months and he will want to work again."

Jurgen Klopp notably made it clear that he was "running out of energy" and could not continue at Anfield, adding (via the club website):

"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slams TNT Sports and Sky Sports

In his regular Friday press conference, the outgoing Liverpool boss has taken shots at Premier League broadcasters TNT and Sky. The German tactician has been a vocal opponent of the congested fixture teams have to play in recent times and has not shirked from blaming the broadcasters for the turn of events.

Speaking to the press, Jurgen Klopp said (via Daily Mail):

"The Premier League is the best league in the world. It is not overrated, the players are overworked. Somebody needs to help the people. I had a discussion the other day with colleagues from my favorite TV channel which I will definitely never watch again, TNT.

"And people always say, “They pay you! They give money for football”. It’s not that, it’s the other way around, football pays them. They broadcast and deliver it but it’s not like TNT or Sky is doing really well and can pay all of you. You have to become a partner of football again and not just the squeezer. That’s just a little advice from an old man on the way out."

Jurgen Klopp will be looking forward to managing Liverpool's remaining three Premier League games on a strong note before he officially leaves his post as manager.