Ryan Babel makes hilarious Elon Musk request as he brings up old tweet of Howard Webb in Manchester United shirt

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has hilariously recalled the time when he posted an image of legendary referee Howard Webb in a Manchester United shirt.

X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that if someone is unfairly treated by an employer for liking or posting something on the social media platform, he will refund them any monetary losses.

In light of Musk's announcement, Babel remembered the time he was fined £10,000 for posting an image of Webb in a Manchester United shirt.

"You guys think I could reclaim my Howard Webb fine of £10k back from @elonmusk? Just wondering," Babel tweeted.

Babel currently plays for the Turkish second-division club Eyupspor. He had the longest stint of his club career with Liverpool, making 146 appearances for the Reds. The Dutchman scored 22 goals and provided 18 assists for the Merseyside club.

Webb, meanwhile, officiated in the Premier League between 2003 to 2015. He was often claimed to be biased towards Manchester United, thus prompting Babel to post that image during his time at Liverpool.

Manchester United's Premier League opener had a refereeing controversy

Manchester United managed to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their Premier League opener, with Raphael Varane scoring the winner. The game, however, had a bit of controversy.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into a Wolves player late in the game at Old Trafford, with the hosts winning 1-0 at that time. While the consensus was that Wolves should have gotten a penalty, nothing was awarded as the Red Devils secured the three points on offer.

Howard Webb is currently the head of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which apologized to Wolves after the game.

The officials from Manchester United's season opener, however, have not been selected for duty for the upcoming set of fixtures this coming weekend.