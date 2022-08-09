Ryan Giggs wanted to 'have sex all the time' and had affairs with 8 different women: Ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, who began a ten-day trial for assault on Monday, reportedly had affairs with eight different women during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

Giggs, who until recently served as the head coach of Wales, stood trial on August 8 on charges of coercive behavior and assaulting his former girlfriend and her sister. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 48-year-old was charged with assaulting Kate Greville and her sister Emma on November 1, 2020, when police were called to his home in Manchester. He is also alleged to have used coercive behavior against his ex-girlfriend throughout their relationship, which began in 2017.

On the second day of the former Manchester United star's trial, Kate opened up about several incidents in their relationship in a pre-recorded 105-minute police interview. Referencing a night out with the Welshman in London in December 2019, she said (via Mirror):

"I took all my clothes off, got into bed. He kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor. He grabbed me again, into the suite bit of the room, got my bag with my laptop in and threw it at my head. He left me naked in the lounge bit. Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex."

She continued:

"I woke up and you don’t instantly remember what happened. I remember asking him, 'Did you throw my bag at my head?' and he was like 'Yeah, because you accused me of flirting, you made me do it, you make me so angry that you made me do that'. He was completely using me for sex. He wouldn't leave me alone."

She added:

"The reality of what I found on his iPad was way worse than I could imagine. There were eight women he was having affairs with, full-on relationships that had gone on constantly from 2014. It was literally all there in black and white. There were messages to his friends calling me a 'slag' and a 'silly cow.'"

The trial is expected to last for 10 days.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville set to feature in Ryan Giggs' trial as witnesses

According to the Daily Star, the jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court has been informed that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and defender Gary Neville are expected to feature as potential witnesses in the ongoing trial of Ryan Giggs.

The jury has also been told of three counts being held against Giggs. As per the report, count one is a charge of controlling or coercive behavior towards Kate Greville. The second and third counts include charges of assault on Kate and her sister on November 1, 2020.

