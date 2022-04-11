Ryan Reynolds gives cheeky response to Manchester United fan asking him to buy the Red Devils

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has pledged his allegiance to his club Wrexham, responding to a fan that he wouldn’t buy Manchester United.

The Deadpool star is one of the cheekiest personalities around. Known for his humorous replies and sarcastic remarks, Reynolds is one of the most beloved celebrities around.

The fact that he owns a football club — Welsh club Wrexham in the National League — only makes the deal better for football fans.

Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. 🎙️ "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in." Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. https://t.co/9ugcxlONfA

One Manchester United fan, who is presumably an admirer of the Canadian star, recently asked him to buy the Old Trafford outfit. The 45-year-old star, however, was in no mood to cheat on his current club, and blatantly stated that he was already in a relationship.

When a fan asked whether he would consider buying Manchester United, the Free Guy actor stated (via the Manchester Evening News):

"I’m already seeing someone."

Reynolds' current club Wrexham have done quite well for themselves in the National League so far. They currently sit in second place in the fifth division of English football with 74 points after 36 matches. League leaders Stockport are sitting eight points ahead of Wrexham with eight games to play in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United drop three crucial points against Everton

Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United last weekend. United, who were already struggling to stay in the top-four race, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Everton, which all but ended their Champions League aspirations.

Following the defeat, the Red Devils find themselves in seventh position with 51 points. Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race, with 57 points after 31 rounds of fixtures.

Most Man United players underperformed in Saturday afternoon's fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, was painfully subpar. The Portuguese was practically invisible in the second half and concluded the match with only one shot on target.

Has the poor kid not been through enough? Disgraceful from Ronaldo, he smashed a kids phone and then invited him to watch United play.Has the poor kid not been through enough?

En route to the dressing room, the Portuguese reportedly smashed a fan’s phone after he waved it in his path. The 37-year-old has since apologized for his outburst and has invited the fan to watch a match at Old Trafford (via Telegraph). The Red Devils return to action with a clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

