Ryan Reynolds hangs up on Sir Alex Ferguson in hilarious announcement video as Wrexham confirm pre-season friendly with Manchester United

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mistakenly hung up on Sir Alex Ferguson in a hilarious announcement video for Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Wrexham.

The clip released by the Red Devils' Twitter account sees Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney waiting anxiously for a video call with Ferguson. McElhenney begins by explaining how elated he is to be contacting the iconic former Manchester United manager:

"I can't believe we're about to talk with Sir Alex Ferguson, arguably the greatest football manager ever. He's won 13 Premier League titles."

The duo are excited, but Ferguson appears to blank them. There are a few moments of awkward silence before Reynolds and McElhenney go on to suggest how fans of both United and Wrexham will enjoy the friendly on July 25 in San Diego. However, the Scot continues to blankly stare at the screen in silence.

Reynolds becomes uncomfortable with the situation, and the Deadpool actor conjures up an excuse for why they need to cut the video call short:

"Sir Alex, we would love to talk more about the big match happening at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego on July 25th."

He continued:

"But Rob here has a hair appointment in Beverly Hills. He has to get it to it right now, so the schedule is inflexible for that. So thank you sir, we appreciate you. Bye!"

Reynolds then hangs up but McElhenney argues about the excuse before admitting that the experience was terrifying. The video then cuts to Ferguson who's sipping a cup of tea in his office. He's asked how the video call with the movie stars went. He replied:

"They were on mute. Never heard a thing."

You can watch the hilarious promotional video below:

Reynolds and McElhenney became the co-owners of Wrexham in November 2020, purchasing the Red Dragons for $2.5 million (£2 million).

They have become infatuated with the sport since then and have organised one of the most memorable fixtures in the club's history against Manchester United. The Welsh outfit are top of the National League and recently signed former Red Devils goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole questions West Ham United's £100 million valuation of Declan Rice

Cole doesn't think Rice (above) is worth £100 million.

Rice, 24, is expected to be one of the most in-demand Premier League midfielders heading into the summer transfer window. He has impressed for club and country this season, netting the opener in England's 2-1 win over Italy in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying action on Thursday (March 23).

The Hammers captain has also managed two goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions. He's expected to cost £100 million, should any potential suitors look to secure his signature.

However, legendary Manchester United striker Cole has questioned that fee. He began by claiming that the midfielder has been inconsistent (via football.london):

"Declan Rice has been inconsistent, and also what does he actually do?"

Cole then added that he doesn't think any team should be paying £100 million for Rice in the summer:

"But the £100m price tag West Ham have put on him, I would not pay that."

Football Insider reports that Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Rice. Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the race for the Englishman.

