“S*x is better. Whoever thinks differently has a problem” – Ibrahimovic answers hilarious question in upcoming Piers Morgan interview

In an unfiltered exchange with Piers Morgan, Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refuted the assertion that scoring goals surpass the pleasures of intimacy. The former forward explicitly suggested that those equating the joy of goal-scoring to that of sexual experiences might be fundamentally mistaken in their personal lives.

Ibrahimovic's remarks counter some past and present footballers who have famously opined that finding the net on the field can be more euphoric than experiences off it.

Gary Lineker, an eminent former footballer, is one such individual who has expressed a preference for on-pitch accomplishments (via Daily Star):

"The only thing you can never replace is the scoring of a big goal. Scoring a goal ... people use that silly thing, ‘Oh, is it better than sex?’ You can’t have it any time you want, but you can kind of know you’re going to have sex at some point. Whereas you don’t know if you’re ever going to score again."

Ibrahimovic's sentiment places him in direct contrast with such views. When questioned by Piers Morgan whether scoring a goal feels better than sex, Ibrahimovic stated simply (via Daily Star):

"Sex is better. Whoever thinks differently has a problem with his sex."

Having hung up his boots earlier this year at 41, the iconic Swede chose the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to reveal his perspective. Scheduled to air in its entirety later this week, this snippet from the interview has already caught the public's attention.

The retired striker, who notched up 573 senior goals spanning seven elite leagues during his 24-year professional career, certainly has the experience to add to his assertion. His long-term relationship with Helena Seger, enduring for over two decades, will also add some credibility to his candid remarks.

Ibrahimovic recalls Pep Guardiola's Ferrari directive in forthcoming Piers Morgan interview

Former Manchester United and Barcelona forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has divulged details of his frosty relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He recalled when Guardiola advised him against driving a Ferrari to Barcelona training sessions.

Notably, having had a penchant for luxury vehicles, the striker didn't take kindly to the Catalan manager's suggestion.

The disclosure is part of a teaser for an upcoming interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." Asked about his first interaction with the manager, Zlatan revealed (via Manchester City News):

"First meeting I had with him, he was like, 'Remember, players here don't come with Ferrari.' I'll bring my f------ Ferrari!"

This contentious relationship has been well-documented over the years in the media and the Swede's autobiography.