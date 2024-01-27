“Sack this bum”, “Going to be a hard game” - Real Madrid fans furious as Ancelotti names 27-year-old instead of Arda Guler against Las Palmas

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti naming Dani Ceballos instead of Arda Guler for the La Liga game at Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27)

Los Blancos are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Almeria in the league last weekend. They trail surprise leaders Girona (52) by a point but will leapfrog them by avoiding defeat against Las Palmas.

Ancelotti has named a strong line-up for the away trip, Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrigo start up front ahead of a four-man midfield of Brahim Diaz, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos.

Fran Garcia and Dani Carvajal are the two full-backs, while Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are the centre-backs, ahead of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Fans, though, are not happy with Ceballos, 27, starting in place of the younger Guler in the middle of the park.

.One fan is furious with Ancelotti, tweeting:

"Ceballos over Guler??? Sack this b*m"

Another chimed in:

"Ancelibam starting Ceballos over Arda. It's going to be a hard game ffs"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The 18-year-old Guler made his much-awaited Los Blancos debut earlier this month in the Copa del Rey at Arandina. He's yet to play a La Liga game for his new club since arriving from Fenerbahce this summer.

Eder Militao extends stay at Real Madrid

Eder Militao

Centre-back Eder Militao has extended his stay at Real Madrid, signing a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2028.

The Brazilian, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, has become a key first-team player for Ancelotti. In 143 appearances across competitions, Militao has won nine titles, including two La Liga and one UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old - who won the Copa America with Brazil in 2019 - has contributed 11 goals. However, Militao is currently out injured - likely for the season - after injuring his ACL at the start of the campaign.

Even without the Brazilian, though, Real Madrid have fared well, being alive in two different competitions after winning the Super Copa Espana two weeks ago.