The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) have announced their starting lineup for their round of 16 clash against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and fans aren't happy.

The Stars and Stripes are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002 but will have to get the better of the mighty Oranje first.

Fans are predicting an unfavorable result, however, after seeing Walker Zimmerman in the starting line-up and Giovani Reyna named among the substitutes.

Despite a good showing from Cameron Carter-Vickers in their 1-0 win over Iran, Berhalter has overlooked him in favor of Zimmerman.

Meanwhile, Reyna has played only 12 minutes in USMNT's campaign so far, coming off the bench in their 0-0 draw with England, which is amusing considering he's a highly talented youngster.

The USMNT fans feel that Carter-Vickers and Reyna deserved to get a start in their first knockout game, but were furious with head coach Berhalter's decision to leave them on the bench.

One supporter called for his sacking, while another labeled his decision "absolutely ridiculous."

Imperator 🔭 @The_truth2x @TheEuropeanLad WTF is Zimmerman doing? Where is Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sack this fraud of a coach @TheEuropeanLad WTF is Zimmerman doing? Where is Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sack this fraud of a coach

Les Brijbasi @LBrijbasi @USMNT @Visa Why is it so hard for this coach. Vickers should play over Zimmerman. He’s better passing. Also we don’t need a true striker. Weah should be false 9 and play aaronson. I’d say Reyna but this coach hates Reyna. @USMNT @Visa Why is it so hard for this coach. Vickers should play over Zimmerman. He’s better passing. Also we don’t need a true striker. Weah should be false 9 and play aaronson. I’d say Reyna but this coach hates Reyna.

Let’s go @Visa I rather start Reyna at home he 9 why not but okayLet’s go @USMNT @Visa I rather start Reyna at home he 9 why not but okay Let’s go 🇺🇸

Rémy Rodriguez @Remy13Fabian @USMNT @Visa At this point you need to fire Berhalter immediately. Playing MLS players over Reyna is absolutely ridiculous. We don’t have a true 9 so you slide Weah to the 9 and bring Reyna out wide. Don’t like the Zimmerman start either. Ughhhhhhh @USMNT @Visa At this point you need to fire Berhalter immediately. Playing MLS players over Reyna is absolutely ridiculous. We don’t have a true 9 so you slide Weah to the 9 and bring Reyna out wide. Don’t like the Zimmerman start either. Ughhhhhhh

🌧𝑱𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒚 @CFCJIMMY14 @USMNT @Visa The disrespect to gio reyna this World Cup has been unreal @USMNT @Visa The disrespect to gio reyna this World Cup has been unreal

The USMNT are looking to make history against Netherlands during their FIFA World Cup clash

The US are into their first knockout appearance at the FIFA World Cup since 2002 and will be aiming to reach further than the round of 16.

It's been a tournament of upsets so far, with the Stars and Stripes themselves beating Iran in their final group match to get here.

Although the Netherlands are a different kettle of fish, Berhalter's side have an array of talents in their squad.

In a further boost, Christian Pulisic, scorer of the winning goal against Iran, has also returned from an injury scare and starts for them upfront.

Could we have another shock result here? The live action is already underway at the Khalifa International Stadium.

