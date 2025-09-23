  • home icon
“Sack Jesus”, “Great way to go down” - Fans unhappy as Al-Nassr decide to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from line-up vs Jeddah Club

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:27 GMT
Fans are voicing their displeasure on X after Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus opted to exclude Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI to face Jeddah Club. The two sides are set to lock horns in the King's Cup Round of 32 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium later tonight (Tuesday, September 23).

Bento Krepski starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez, and Nawaf Boushal make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ali Al-Hassan, and Angelo Gabriel. Wesley, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Haroune Camara start up front to complete the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season well for the Knights of Najd, recording four goals and one assist in five appearances across all competitions. However, Al-Nassr are set to face the reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday, September 26. Due to this, Jesus has opted to bench several key players in addition to Ronaldo, including Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.

However, one fan was unimpressed, posting:

"Great way to go down 0-2 by first half "
Another fan tweeted:

"SACK JESUS"
Other fans reacted below:

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia National Day and sends message on social media

Al-Nassr megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has wished the people of Saudi Arabia a happy National Day, posting a message on his official X account. The 40-year-old was pictured, alongside Jorge Jesus, in traditional Saudi attire with a sword in his right hand.

September 23 is an important day for the people of Saudi Arabia, representing the decree that renamed the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. Amid the celebrations, Ronaldo posted:

"Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦 Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones."
In a separate video, the Portugal international also called Saudi Arabia a fantastic place to live, stating (via Al Arabiya):

"I love to be here; my family loves it here. It is a great country. People who don't know Saudi Arabia should come to visit because the tourism is fantastic and the culture is amazing."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been living in Riyadh, along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children, since opting to join Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023.

