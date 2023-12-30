"Sackable offence", "Worst manager post SAF" - Fans on X slam Ten Hag as Manchester United suffer woeful loss to Forest

iManchester United ended the year with a catastrophic 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).

It was a poor first-half showing from both teams at the City Ground. United only conjured up one chance, a tame effort from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Their lack of a goal threat in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund was glaring.

The game came to life in the second half and Forest were controlling proceedings, looking for an opener. But, the Red Devils went close in the 55th minute.

Diogo Dalot arrived at the edge of the box to meet a pass from Wan-Bissaka. The Portuguese struck the post with a terrific effort that had Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner beaten.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's men took the lead in the 64th minute through Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez. He drilled home from just inside the box, with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana rooted to his spot. Poor defending from Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans led to that opener.

The Red Devils immediately reacted with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford looking to cause the Forest defense problems. But, it was their American goalkeeper Turner who would end up with egg on his face in the 78th minute.

A moment of madness from Turner as he looked to pass out from the back led to Garnacho pouncing. The tricky Argentine attacker showed composure before finding Rashford who found the far bottom corner with a fine finish.

It was end-to-end stuff from there on out as both sides sought a winner. Turner made up for his mistake by producing an excellent save to deny Christian Eriksen in the 82nd minute.

Forest quickly raced up the other end and former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga found Morgan Gibbs-White with a clever pass. The English attacker fired past Onana to put Santo's men back in front.

Scott McTominay lost his runner in the process only further compounding United's woes. Erik ten Hag had made the questionable decision to bring the Scot on for the lively Kobbie Mainoo.

Bruno Fernandes came close to a 90+4th minute equalizer when Eriksen found him on the edge of the box with a corner. The Portuguese playmaker's volley deflected towards goal, but Turner reacted well to turn the ball away.

It was another shocking defeat for Ten Hag's side who are look increasingly likely to miss out on a top-four finish. They have now suffered 14 losses across competitions and pressure will again grow on their Dutch coach.

One fan took aim at Ten Hag by questioning his signing of Antony:

"Losses I can take, signing Antony is the real sackable offence."

Another fan came at the Red Devils boss with a scathing attack:

"Ten Hag by far the worst manager post SAF for me and it isn’t close. The club have given him more money and trust than everyone else, yet look at this."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a poor night for Ten Hag's Manchester United at the City Ground:

Anthony Elanga on leaving Manchester United for Nottingham Forest in the summer

Anthony Elanga came through Manchester United's youth ranks.

Elanga departed Manchester United in the summer, joining Forest in a reported £15 million deal. The Swedish winger sought more game time, having become surplus to requirements under Ten Hag.

The 21-year-old has made a fine start to his City Ground career, posting four goals and six assists in 20 games across competitions. That's better than most of United's current crop which begs the question of why he was let go so easily.

Elanga explained how he felt he needed to make the move at this stage of his career. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been ready and this is a big step up for me and that I wanted and needed in my career. It’s the right time for me to come here."

Manchester United have been dismal in front of goal this season as was displayed in their against Forest. The likes of Rashford (three in 24 games) and Antony (none in 21) have been bitterly disappointing.