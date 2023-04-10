"Sacked in the morning" - Viral video of referee elbowing Liverpool defender Andy Robertson emerges, sparks social media outrage

The linesman of the Liverpool vs Arsenal game seemingly elbowed Andrew Robertson. Fans on Twitter didn't like what they saw and shared their feeling on social media.

As Robertson was complaining about something to the official, he gave the left-back an elbow to the face. The game at Anfield was an entertaining affair. First-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus handed the Gunners a two-goal cushion. Mohamed Salah pulled one back late in the first half.

Salah had the chance to bring proceedings to level terms in the second half when the Merseysiders were awarded a penalty. The Egyptian, though, sent his effort wide of the mark. Roberto Firmino, though, found the equaliser in the 87th minute as the spoils were shared.

Arsenal are now six points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League. The Reds, meanwhile, are eighth with 44 points from 29 games. However, the linesman elbowing Robertson in the face stole attention of the fans, with one writing:

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was elbowed in the face by a linesman:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confident of getting team's season back on track

Since Jurgen Klopp's arrival as the Liverpool coach, the Reds have competed for silverware and top spot finishes.

Their campaign, though, has been far from ideal. They're 13 points off the top four and 29 off leaders Arsenal. Klopp, though, is confident of the task in hand, saying before the Arsenal showdown (via 90min):

"I have no problem with re-energising. It is part of the job. At the start of my career, I worked for Mainz who lost most games because they didn’t have a chance. If I’d ever doubted myself, that would have been tricky for me. I never thought I am the best manager or the worst."

The Reds return to action on April 17 at Leeds United in the Premier League.

