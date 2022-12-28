"Sad that Ronaldo is not a part of it" - Manchester United superstar makes Cristiano Ronaldo admission, says he was 'fortunate' to play with him 

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has expressed regret over Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club while lauding the iconic forward.

Ronaldo, 37, left Old Trafford by mutual consent in mid-November following an explosive interview he gave to journalist Piers Morgan. The iconic Portuguese forward ripped into the Red Devils for betraying him and said that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen, meanwhile, arrived at United as a free agent this past summer. He got the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, albeit for a short while. The Dane has reflected on the legendary striker's departure from the club, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

“We are sad that (Cristiano) Ronaldo is not part of it. His legacy and his name at any club is special. For me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice. The football goes on; now our focus is really like he is not here.”

Ronaldo made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Problems between Manchester United and the player ensued after he was afforded less game time by Ten Hag, making only eight starts.

Ten Hag is looking to revitalise the Red Devils, who have stagnated for several years since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. They have won just three major trophies since the Scot retired in 2013. Ten Hag's men will continue their push for a top-four finish and a successful campaign without Ronaldo.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag frustrated to have missed out on potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Ten Hag is annoyed with Gakpo joining Liverpool.

Manchester United were gazumped by Liverpool in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch attacker is heading to Anfield to put pen to paper on a six-year deal after Jurgen Klopp's side agreed on an initial £37 million deal with PSV.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews JUST IN: PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has arrived in England for a medical ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool JUST IN: PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has arrived in England for a medical ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool 🔴 https://t.co/erHtbZ7f7e

The Red Devils are in stark need of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, and many viewed Cody Gakpo as a potential candidate. He has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag is frustrated to have missed out on signing Gakpo but is hopeful of securing an attacking signing to replace Ronaldo in January. The Dutch coach is reportedly sympathetic to the financial constraints United are dealing with. They spent over £200 million last summer to bring six names to Old Trafford.

