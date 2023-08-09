Sadio Mane recently confirmed that former Liverpool teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho tried to convince him to join their clubs instead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Mane has completed a sensational €40 million summer move to join the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club from Bayern Munich. He has already made two appearances for Al-Nassr, with his full debut being against Raja CA in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Mane's former Liverpool teammates, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson have also joined the SPL. Firmino and Fabinho have joined Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad respectively while Henderson has joined Al-Ettifaq.

Mane has now revealed that Fabinho and Firmino tried to convince him to join their clubs instead of Al-Nassr as he said (via 9NFCBall):

"Firmino and Fabinho tried to convince me more than once to join their clubs, but I preferred to play for Al-Nassr club."

He added:

"Henderson will also be in the Saudi League, and he sent me a message to wish me good luck. I'm excited to meet all the legends on the field. I'm going to win against you guys!"

Mane, meanwhile, has already been seen linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. After the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the opener for his team against Raja CA, Mane was spotted performing Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuu' celebration.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota once spoke about the goalscoring advice he got from Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about scoring goals as he is experienced in that matter more than anybody. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored an astonishing 843 goals in his career and is the highest scorer ever.

However, he has gone through rough patches at times in his career. Liverpool's Diogo Jota also went through one such patch last season and he then spoke about the advice once his international teammate Ronaldo gave. Jota said (via GOAL):

"[Scoring goals is like] opening a ketchup bottle. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out. That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said and it really stuck in my mind all this year. I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick."

Despite being 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong in front of the goal. The Portuguese ace has netted in his last three matches for Al-Nassr and has already bagged three goals so far this campaign.